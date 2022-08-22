During the attempts by locals and police officers to get the item back, the monkey tries to flee the scene by climbing higher. In the end, Navneet Chahal manages to get his sunglasses back with the help of locals and other officers.

A video showing a monkey stealing the sunglasses of Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Chahal has gone viral on social media. The officer seems to be on a field visit in Vrindavan, and is surrounded by 20 other officials. Police officers and locals can be seen trying to retrieve the sunglasses of DM multiple times without any success.

After snatching the item, the notorious monkey gets on the top of the stairs. During the attempts by locals and police officers to get the item back, the monkey tries to flee the scene by climbing higher. In the end, Navneet Chahal manages to get his sunglasses back with the help of locals and other officers.

The video was shared by Akhilesh Yadav, former CM of Uttar Pradesh, on twitter, and has gathered more than 199,000 views. It has been retweeted 1,603 times, and has received 8,803 likes.

"The monkey thought that when the administration does not see anything even by wearing glasses under the rule of BJP, then what is the use of glasses?" Akhilesh Yadav jokingly captioned his tweet.

Have a look at this video:

Many users criticised Akhilesh Yadav for posting a video about a monkey instead of focusing on important issues.

“Being such a big leader, are you tweeting the monkey's childish actions? Are the other issues gone?” commented one person.

Another person said, “How idle are you? Being the national president of a party, you are tweeting the actions of a monkey.”

An estimated 60,000 monkeys are found in Vrindavan town of Mathura district. These notorious animals are often found troubling the devotees, and visitors by snatching edible items from them, according to the Forest Officials.

Hema Malini, actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura, had raised the issue of monkey menace in Mathura and Vrindavan in Parliament on 21 November, 2019. She had called for effective and early measures to tackle the issue. She had also suggested that the forest department should set up a Monkey Safari, and shift the simians there.

There were 50 million monkeys in India, according to the last count, mentioned in a 2021 article on Wildlife SOS. The natural habitat of monkeys is slowly getting replaced by India’s urbanised blocks. The encroachment of wild habitats is a result of agriculture, deforestation, loss of natural resources, and urbanisation.

