Monkey snatches four-month-old baby from his father, throws him off from three-storey building in UP's Bareilly

The incident took place when the man and his wife alongwith their baby in arms were taking evening stroll on the terrace of their three-storey building when suddenly a herd of monkeys came on the roof and surrounded them

New Delhi: A four-month-old baby died after a monkey grabbed the infant and threw him off the roof of a three-storey building in a rural area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The incident took place on Friday when Nirdesh Upadhyay (25) and his wife, residents of Dunka village of Bareilly were walking on the terrace of their three-storey house with their four-month-old son. The area comes under Shahi police station.

Nirdesh said that when he and his wife were taking evening stroll on the terrace with their baby in his arms, suddenly a herd of monkeys came on the roof.

The couple tried to drive away the monkeys but they surrounded Nirdesh. They even shouted for help and tried to run towards the stairs. But, the baby dropped from Nirdesh's hands and before he could hold his child, a monkey grabbed the newborn and threw him off the roof. The baby died on the spot.

According to reports the monkey also hit Nirdesh and attacked other family members when they tried to shoo them away.

According to a report by India Today, the family of the deceased baby were preparing for his name-day ceremony before the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency PTI quoted Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma saying that the incident of monkeys throwing a four-month-old baby off the roof has been reported and a team of forest department has been sent to conduct an investigation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.