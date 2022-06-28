Money laundering case: ED gives Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut more time, asks him to appear with important documents on 1 July

The first summon was issued to the Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking him to appear on 1 July for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The federal probe agency has asked Raut to bring some important documents related to the Patra Chawl land scam case matter on Friday (1 July).

The first summon was issued to the Rajya Sabha MP for Tuesday (28 June) but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug.

Earlier in the day, Raut's lawyer Advocate Vikas met ED officials in Mumbai and sought 14 days' time for the politician's appearance but the agency only gave him a relief till this month end.

"We had filed an application seeking some time to report before ED and it has been granted. We had demanded to provide 13-14 days' time to present the documents in front of ED," Advocate Vikas said.

The agency wants to question the Raut and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of the Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.

In April, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibaug, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

The ED said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.

The ED has also been probing Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank money laundering case against Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut who was questioned last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency.

The agency is probing her role in the alleged bank loan scam with regard to the transfer of Rs 55 lakh funds by the wife of an accused in the case, Pravin Raut, apart from some other transactions.

With inputs from agencies.

