'Modi surname' defamation case: Priyanka Gandhi thanks SC for staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction, quotes Buddha

In a big relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court has stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi Surname’ case. Rejoicing the apex court’s judgment, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted Gautam Buddha, saying, “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

The apex court has also restored Gandhi’s status as a Member of Parliament and now the Congress leader can contest elections.

The court said there was no reason given by the trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years. It further said Gandhi’s disqualification affects not only him but also the electorates of his constituency.

A three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar hearing Gandhi’s plea, on Friday observed that the remarks by him were not in “good taste” and said a person in public life ought to have been more careful while making public speeches.

The bench said that it is staying the conviction after considering the wide ramifications of Section 8(3) affecting not only the right of the petitioner but also the rights of the electorate which elected him in the constituency and also the fact that no reason has been assigned by the trial court to award the maximum sentence.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, hailing SC’s decision, said, “The SC’s decision is a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today.”

He added, “We met the Speaker & raised it in the Parliament that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed in the Parliament…Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification must be revoked…I will also write to the Speaker.”

#WATCH | After Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi’ surname defamation case, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “The SC’s decision is a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed… pic.twitter.com/MogT1DxiQI — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld.”

Truth Alone Triumphs! We welcome the verdict by the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri @RahulGandhi. Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld. BJP’s conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed. Time for… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 4, 2023

Earlier this week, Gandhi refused to apologise for his remark but urged the Supreme Court to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case, asserting he is not guilty.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Gandhi said, Modi in his reply used “slanderous” terms such as “arrogant” for him only because he has refused to apologise.

“Using the criminal process and the consequences under Representation of People Act to arm twist the Petitioner into apologising for no fault is gross abuse of the judicial process and ought not to be countenanced by this Court.”

“The petitioner maintains and has always maintained that he is not guilty of offence and that the conviction is unsustainable and if he had to apologise and compound the offence, he would have done it much earlier,” Gandhi said in the affidavit.