Modi Putin Summit LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin held the joint bilateral meeting at New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Friday where they discussed several defence and trade deals, including the S-400 defence system. India has signed a deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems, officials confirmed.
India and Russia, as part of the bilateral summit, have also signed the deal for space cooperation between the two countries. According to latest reports, an Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.
Very few trusted aides of Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin will be sitting on the crucial bilateral talks between the two leaders. Crucial trade and defence deals are on agenda. One of the key agreements that is likely to be inked between the two countries is a $5 billion S-400 air defence missile system, which will be crucial for India in the case of a two-front war.
Describing it as a relationship which radiates "warmth and affection," the ministry of external affairs tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders have begun bilateral talks. Modi and Putin reached the Hyderabad House and in a clear sign of bonhomie hugged it out in front of the media. Key defence and other deals, worth $8 billion, including the S-400 defence deal, are lined up for the rest of the day.
Accompanied by high-level delegation from Russia, President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday and was received by MEA Sushma Swaraj. The spotlight will be on the $5 billion contract S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the CAATSA instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.
The S-400 Triumf system is already operational in Russia and under induction in China. India, if the deal comes through, will be the third country in the world to have the advanced air defence missile system.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed on Thursday in New Delhi and was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Ahead of the visit, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the Putin-Modi talks and that the Russian president will oversee the signing of the $5 billion deal.
The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at Hyderabad House at 11 am on Friday which will be followed by delegation-level talks.
Modi and Putin will hold the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues, including US sanctions against Moscow and counter-terrorism cooperation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy.
Putin went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.
The dinner meeting comes a day ahead of the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues, including US sanctions against Moscow and counter-terrorism cooperation.
The Russian President is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov among others during his two-day visit.
Ahead of his meeting, Modi tweeted, "Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship." The tweet was also posted in the Russian language.
Ahead of the visit, the Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the Putin-Modi talks and that Putin will oversee the signing of the USD 5 billion deal.
The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others.
The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.
The US has urged its allies to forgo transactions with Russia, warning that the S-400 missile defence system that India intends to buy would be a "focus area" for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking "significant" business deals with the Russians.
American lawmakers, however, have allowed the possibility of a presidential waiver. India has already given indications that it will go ahead with the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.
"India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI recently when asked whether the US sanctions will hit India's defence ties with Russia, especially after the signing of the S-400 missile deal.
India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border. S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system and Moscow has already started delivery of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing.
The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007. Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.
Sources had earlier said Modi and Putin would also deliberate on impact of US sanctions on import of crude oil from Iran.
Besides holding talks with Modi, the Russian leader will also have a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. He will also interact with a group of talented children and address an India-Russia business meet.
The last annual summit was held on June 1, 2017, during the visit of the prime minister to Russia. In May, Modi had travelled to Russian coastal city of Sochi for an informal summit with Putin during which they discussed a range of crucial issues.
Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 14:31 PM
Highlights
Ravi Shankar Prasad encourages tech collaboration between India and Russia
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said saying that collaboration between India and Russia n areas such Artificial Intelligence (AI) and e-health would spur technology momentum of both the economies.
Describing India's relationship with Russia as one of "trust, understanding and reciprocity", Prasad said the two sides had a common worldview on a variety of matters and that ties have remained immune from the political changes and other differences.
"Indeed, it has acquired a new momentum because of personal chemistry and understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Prasad said addressing India Russia Business Summit organised by industry body CII.
PTI
India-Russia ink deals worth $10 billion
Reports have said that trade and defence deals worth $10 billion has been signed between India and Russia. With special focus on trade, defence and terror operations, the bilateral summit between the two countries started at around 11.30 on Friday in New delhi's Hyderabad House.
Visuals of delegation level talks between Russia and India at Hyderabad House
India-Russia defence cooperation to get a quantum jump
As the 19th India Russia bilateral summit concludes, defence cooperation between the two nations is poised to get a quantum jump
India and Russia are expected to sign defence deals worth over $10 billion during the Summit. These include, apart from five S-400 air defense missile systems worth over $5.5 billion, four 1135.6 Krivak-class frigates worth $2 billion, $1 billion worth of light utility KA-226 helicopters and a contract agreement for the manufacture of 200 Kamov helicopters at an Indian facility.
The two countries are also expected to sign a government contract for the licensed production of over 6,00,000 AK-103 assault rifles for the Indian Army in an Indian ordnance factory. A report in The Tribune said that there is the "hush-hush leasing" of a third Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia in a $2-billion deal.
India-Russia joint bilateral meet underway
India signs deal for 5 Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems
Deal for space cooperation signed between Russia and India
India and Russia, as part of the bilateral summit, have signed the deal for space cooperation between the two countries. According to latest reports, an Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.
Delays in buying S-400 may leave gaps in India's defence
While the S-400 system has been tested and approved, delays in sealing the final cost negotiations can push back deliveries of the S-400, leaving gaps in defences, given the retiring MiG series of aircraft, ThePrint reports. China is getting deliveries of its first S-400 firing units, and Russian forces have already deployed them in Syria.
Deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems has been signed by India
Sources have told ANI that official announcement will be made at 1.30 pm
All eyes on S-400 defence deal
The S-400 system, which can be deployed within five minutes, integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control centre, and is capable of firing three types of missiles to create a layered defence. It is responsible for defending Moscow, and was deployed in Syria in 2015 to guard Russian and Syrian naval and air assets. Units have also been stationed in the Crimean peninsula.
India will be the third country in the world to get this system, China being the second.
Modi, Putin will hold press conference after closed-door meeting
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin meeting is underway. The two leaders will brief the press after their bilateral talks. The leaders are expected to cover a range of issues today, from reviewing security ties to economic cooperations.
What to expect of Modi-Putin summit today
Very few trusted aides of Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin will be sitting on the crucial bilateral talks between the two leaders. Crucial trade and defence deals are on agenda. One of the key agreements that is likely to be inked between the two countries is a $5 billion S-400 air defence missile system, which will be crucial for India in the case of a two-front war. India is considering buying 5 units. The US is involved as the Russian manufacturers of the S-400 system, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation JSC, are on US' CAATSA list, which means India's deal with the country could invite sanctions.
'Relationship which radiates warmth and affection', tweets MEA
Describing it as a relationship which radiates "warmth and affection," the ministry of external affairs tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders have begun bilateral talks.
Negotiation over S-400 Triumf been on since 2015
Discussion regarding purchase of the S-400 Triumf a mobile, surface-to-air missile system has been going on since 2015.
The fall of USSR witnessed the world becoming unipolar with the US as the sole master. That equation of power has undergone a change in recent years, with China emerging as the strong contender for the other pole. India and Russia have been the balancing force in this realignment of global powers.
With Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin seem sharing a personal rapport, they are in a position to influence geo-strategic politics — with regard to sanctions on Iran, the Middle East equation, tariff manipulations, terrorism and several other issues.
Modi-Putin talks begin
Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi have met 4 times since last year's summit
The India visit of Vladimir Putin marks the fifth meeting with Narendra Modi since annual bilateral summit in June last year, when the prime minister travelled to Russia. This meeting was followed by meetings in Astana, Kazakhstan and Hamburg, Germany for G20 summit.
Narendra Modi travelled to Sochi in May this year for an informal summit with Vladimir Putin. The visit was undertaken to smoothen India-Russia relations further.
WATCH: Modi and Putin outside Hyderabad House in Delhi
Modi, Putin reach Hyderabad House
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin have reached Hyderabad House where the two leaders are expected to ink over 20 crucial documents, including the most-talked about S-400 defence system.
'Two units of S-400 will defend National Capital Region and another two cover the Mumbai Baroda Industrial corridor'
The S-400 Triumf system is already operational in Russia and under induction in China. India, if the deal comes through, will be the third country in the world to have the advanced air defence missile system. Speaking to Financial Express, Air Marshal (retd) Anil Chopra said, "Each unit will have up to 32 missiles on launchers at any time. It is expected that two units will defend the National Capital Region and another two cover the Mumbai Baroda Industrial corridor."
Putin's 1st day in India
Accompanied by high-level delegation from Russia, Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday and was received by MEA Sushma Swaraj. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, among others, accompanied the Russian president. Putin went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary. The spotlight will be on the $5 billion contract S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia. One of the outcomes of the summit we will be looking for is the joint counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held from November 18 to 28.
Why is S-400 deal so crucial? A game-changer against Pakistan
If the critical S-400 deal with Russia comes through, India will spend a large chunk of its defence budget in acquiring the S-400 defence system. The Russian-built S-400 Triumf — NATO calls it SA-21 Growler — is the most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile (MLR SAM) system in the world, considered to be much ahead of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (THAAD) developed by the United States.
ThePrint reported that the S-400 had the potential of making the Pakistani Air Force retreat to Afghanistan. "The reason being that its reach of 400 km brings almost all airbases in Pakistan under target range. The system also cancels the slight advantage that Pakistan has with its fleet of early warning aircraft."
Focus on S-400 deal
The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement with a top Kremlin aide saying on Tuesday that Putin will oversee the signing of the "$5 billion deal".
"The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow. "The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion," he said.
Indra 2018, joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, to be held in UP in November
One of the expected outcomes of the summit is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held between 18-28 November. The exercise is expected to take place at a training ground near the town of Babina in Uttar Pradesh, Russia has confirmed.
"The final conference on preparations for the joint Russian-Indian exercise, Indra-2018, has taken place in India. The sides agreed that the exercise will be held at a training ground near the town of Babina in the state of Uttar Pradesh of the Republic of India, from November 18 to November 28, 2018," the press service of Russia’s Eastern Military District said.
S-400 missile defence deal, if signed, could violate US sanctions under CAATSA
The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.
The US has urged its allies to forgo transactions with Russia, warning that the S-400 missile defence system that India intends to buy would be a "focus area" for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking "significant" business deals with the Russians. American lawmakers, however, have allowed the possibility of a presidential waiver.
Pacts to boost defence, space, trade, tourism cooperation
The agreements between Russia and India to be signed today are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others.
Russia-India to sign over 20 key pacts
Ahead of the visit, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the Putin-Modi talks and that the Russian president will oversee the signing of the $5 billion deal.
The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others.
Putin-Modi day out: Here is what is on the Russian president's agenda
Modi-Putin to meet at Hyderabad House at 11 am
Modi and Putin will meet at Hyderabad House at 11 am which will be followed by delegation-level talks.
Modi and Putin on Friday will hold the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues, including US sanctions against Moscow and counter-terrorism cooperation.
Modi wishes Putin in Russian: 'Wish you a fruitful stay in India'
As he has done in the past with other international leaders, Modi tweeted his welcome to Russian president in Putin's mother tongue: "Welcome to india, President Putin! I wish you a fruitful stay in India. I look forward to our negotiations, which will undoubtedly strengthen the friendship between India and Russia," tweeted Modi.
19th India-Russia annual summit
Putin will hold official talks with Modi today. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. One of the expected outcomes of the summit is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held between November 18 and 28. Further, the $5 billion S-400 air defence systems deal is expected to be signed.
Putin was recieved by Sushma Swaraj on Thursday evening
Putin, who was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his arrival, went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.
'Welcome to India, President Putin': Narendra Modi welcomes Russian president on Instagram
Putin-Modi expected to sign S-400 air defence system deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy.
14:31 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad encourages tech collaboration between India and Russia
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said saying that collaboration between India and Russia n areas such Artificial Intelligence (AI) and e-health would spur technology momentum of both the economies.
Describing India's relationship with Russia as one of "trust, understanding and reciprocity", Prasad said the two sides had a common worldview on a variety of matters and that ties have remained immune from the political changes and other differences.
"Indeed, it has acquired a new momentum because of personal chemistry and understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Prasad said addressing India Russia Business Summit organised by industry body CII.
PTI
14:09 (IST)
India-Russia ink deals worth $10 billion
Reports have said that trade and defence deals worth $10 billion has been signed between India and Russia. With special focus on trade, defence and terror operations, the bilateral summit between the two countries started at around 11.30 on Friday in New delhi's Hyderabad House.
14:02 (IST)
Visuals of delegation level talks between Russia and India at Hyderabad House
13:56 (IST)
India-Russia not transactional partners, but if bilateral ties sturdy enough to withstand current turbulence?
Experts have said that the relation between India and Russia isn't a transactional one. In fact, the body language of both — Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin — was that of comfort. The process of summit between the two nations started in 2000 and since then, the relationship has been elevated to a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.' The India-Russia strategic partnership is important for a number of reasons, but the two countries also face significant challenges. The relationship in the last few years have undergone some big changes, not all of them positive. The key question therefore is to see if the age-old bilateral relationship is sturdy enough to withstand some of the current turbulence.
13:53 (IST)
India-Russia defence cooperation to get a quantum jump
As the 19th India Russia bilateral summit concludes, defence cooperation between the two nations is poised to get a quantum jump
India and Russia are expected to sign defence deals worth over $10 billion during the Summit. These include, apart from five S-400 air defense missile systems worth over $5.5 billion, four 1135.6 Krivak-class frigates worth $2 billion, $1 billion worth of light utility KA-226 helicopters and a contract agreement for the manufacture of 200 Kamov helicopters at an Indian facility.
The two countries are also expected to sign a government contract for the licensed production of over 6,00,000 AK-103 assault rifles for the Indian Army in an Indian ordnance factory. A report in The Tribune said that there is the "hush-hush leasing" of a third Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia in a $2-billion deal.
13:38 (IST)
India-Russia joint bilateral meet underway
13:08 (IST)
India signs deal for 5 Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems
12:57 (IST)
Deal for space cooperation signed between Russia and India
India and Russia, as part of the bilateral summit, have signed the deal for space cooperation between the two countries. According to latest reports, an Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.
12:56 (IST)
Delays in buying S-400 may leave gaps in India's defence
While the S-400 system has been tested and approved, delays in sealing the final cost negotiations can push back deliveries of the S-400, leaving gaps in defences, given the retiring MiG series of aircraft, ThePrint reports. China is getting deliveries of its first S-400 firing units, and Russian forces have already deployed them in Syria.
12:44 (IST)
Deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems has been signed by India
Sources have told ANI that official announcement will be made at 1.30 pm
12:33 (IST)
12:21 (IST)
All eyes on S-400 defence deal
The S-400 system, which can be deployed within five minutes, integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control centre, and is capable of firing three types of missiles to create a layered defence. It is responsible for defending Moscow, and was deployed in Syria in 2015 to guard Russian and Syrian naval and air assets. Units have also been stationed in the Crimean peninsula.
India will be the third country in the world to get this system, China being the second.
12:17 (IST)
Modi, Putin will hold press conference after closed-door meeting
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin meeting is underway. The two leaders will brief the press after their bilateral talks. The leaders are expected to cover a range of issues today, from reviewing security ties to economic cooperations.
12:09 (IST)
What to expect of Modi-Putin summit today
Very few trusted aides of Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin will be sitting on the crucial bilateral talks between the two leaders. Crucial trade and defence deals are on agenda. One of the key agreements that is likely to be inked between the two countries is a $5 billion S-400 air defence missile system, which will be crucial for India in the case of a two-front war. India is considering buying 5 units. The US is involved as the Russian manufacturers of the S-400 system, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation JSC, are on US' CAATSA list, which means India's deal with the country could invite sanctions.
11:51 (IST)
'Relationship which radiates warmth and affection', tweets MEA
Describing it as a relationship which radiates "warmth and affection," the ministry of external affairs tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders have begun bilateral talks.
11:42 (IST)
Negotiation over S-400 Triumf been on since 2015
Discussion regarding purchase of the S-400 Triumf a mobile, surface-to-air missile system has been going on since 2015.
The fall of USSR witnessed the world becoming unipolar with the US as the sole master. That equation of power has undergone a change in recent years, with China emerging as the strong contender for the other pole. India and Russia have been the balancing force in this realignment of global powers.
With Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin seem sharing a personal rapport, they are in a position to influence geo-strategic politics — with regard to sanctions on Iran, the Middle East equation, tariff manipulations, terrorism and several other issues.
11:36 (IST)
Modi-Putin talks begin
11:33 (IST)
Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi have met 4 times since last year's summit
The India visit of Vladimir Putin marks the fifth meeting with Narendra Modi since annual bilateral summit in June last year, when the prime minister travelled to Russia. This meeting was followed by meetings in Astana, Kazakhstan and Hamburg, Germany for G20 summit.
Narendra Modi travelled to Sochi in May this year for an informal summit with Vladimir Putin. The visit was undertaken to smoothen India-Russia relations further.
11:30 (IST)
WATCH: Modi and Putin outside Hyderabad House in Delhi
11:24 (IST)
Modi, Putin reach Hyderabad House
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin have reached Hyderabad House where the two leaders are expected to ink over 20 crucial documents, including the most-talked about S-400 defence system.
10:49 (IST)
'Two units of S-400 will defend National Capital Region and another two cover the Mumbai Baroda Industrial corridor'
The S-400 Triumf system is already operational in Russia and under induction in China. India, if the deal comes through, will be the third country in the world to have the advanced air defence missile system. Speaking to Financial Express, Air Marshal (retd) Anil Chopra said, "Each unit will have up to 32 missiles on launchers at any time. It is expected that two units will defend the National Capital Region and another two cover the Mumbai Baroda Industrial corridor."
10:44 (IST)
Putin's 1st day in India
Accompanied by high-level delegation from Russia, Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday and was received by MEA Sushma Swaraj. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, among others, accompanied the Russian president. Putin went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary. The spotlight will be on the $5 billion contract S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia. One of the outcomes of the summit we will be looking for is the joint counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held from November 18 to 28.
10:09 (IST)
Why is S-400 deal so crucial? A game-changer against Pakistan
If the critical S-400 deal with Russia comes through, India will spend a large chunk of its defence budget in acquiring the S-400 defence system. The Russian-built S-400 Triumf — NATO calls it SA-21 Growler — is the most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile (MLR SAM) system in the world, considered to be much ahead of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (THAAD) developed by the United States.
ThePrint reported that the S-400 had the potential of making the Pakistani Air Force retreat to Afghanistan. "The reason being that its reach of 400 km brings almost all airbases in Pakistan under target range. The system also cancels the slight advantage that Pakistan has with its fleet of early warning aircraft."
09:39 (IST)
Focus on S-400 deal
The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement with a top Kremlin aide saying on Tuesday that Putin will oversee the signing of the "$5 billion deal".
"The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow. "The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion," he said.
09:39 (IST)
Indra 2018, joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, to be held in UP in November
One of the expected outcomes of the summit is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held between 18-28 November. The exercise is expected to take place at a training ground near the town of Babina in Uttar Pradesh, Russia has confirmed.
"The final conference on preparations for the joint Russian-Indian exercise, Indra-2018, has taken place in India. The sides agreed that the exercise will be held at a training ground near the town of Babina in the state of Uttar Pradesh of the Republic of India, from November 18 to November 28, 2018," the press service of Russia’s Eastern Military District said.
09:34 (IST)
S-400 missile defence deal, if signed, could violate US sanctions under CAATSA
The spotlight will be on the S-400 missile defence system deal as, if signed, it could violate US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.
The US has urged its allies to forgo transactions with Russia, warning that the S-400 missile defence system that India intends to buy would be a "focus area" for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking "significant" business deals with the Russians. American lawmakers, however, have allowed the possibility of a presidential waiver.
09:33 (IST)
Pacts to boost defence, space, trade, tourism cooperation
The agreements between Russia and India to be signed today are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others.
09:20 (IST)
Russia-India to sign over 20 key pacts
Ahead of the visit, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign more than 20 documents at the end of the Putin-Modi talks and that the Russian president will oversee the signing of the $5 billion deal.
The agreements to be signed are likely to boost cooperation in keys sectors such as defence, space, trade, energy and tourism, among others.
09:04 (IST)
Putin accompanied by Russian PM and foreign minister
The Russian president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov among others during his two-day visit.
09:02 (IST)
Putin-Modi day out: Here is what is on the Russian president's agenda
08:58 (IST)
Modi-Putin to meet at Hyderabad House at 11 am
Modi and Putin will meet at Hyderabad House at 11 am which will be followed by delegation-level talks.
Modi and Putin on Friday will hold the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues, including US sanctions against Moscow and counter-terrorism cooperation.
08:51 (IST)
Modi wishes Putin in Russian: 'Wish you a fruitful stay in India'
As he has done in the past with other international leaders, Modi tweeted his welcome to Russian president in Putin's mother tongue: "Welcome to india, President Putin! I wish you a fruitful stay in India. I look forward to our negotiations, which will undoubtedly strengthen the friendship between India and Russia," tweeted Modi.
08:47 (IST)
19th India-Russia annual summit
Putin will hold official talks with Modi today. India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy. One of the expected outcomes of the summit is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held between November 18 and 28. Further, the $5 billion S-400 air defence systems deal is expected to be signed.
08:45 (IST)
Putin was recieved by Sushma Swaraj on Thursday evening
Putin, who was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his arrival, went straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting. Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.
07:57 (IST)
'Welcome to India, President Putin': Narendra Modi welcomes Russian president on Instagram
07:55 (IST)
Putin-Modi expected to sign S-400 air defence system deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy.