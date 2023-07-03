‘Modi govt is govt of delivery, others of speeches’: EAM S Jaishankar

“The Modi government is a government of delivery and that’s the difference,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Monday as he visited a Homeopathy hospital in the Capital.

Hailing the Centre’s efforts to bring development to the country, including Delhi, Jaishankar said people could see who has brought change and has delivered and that he was confident of coming back to power in 2024.

“This time around I am visiting a national institute on Homeopathy in Delhi, the benefit of which people of Delhi, as well as those of neighbourinbg areas such as Hatyana and Punjab are getting…These are real the changes that are taking place,” Jaishankar said.

“Institutes have been built, people are coming and getting cured, people see and observe the change,” Jaishankar added.

“I will sum up Vikas Yatra in one word that is ‘delivery’… This is the government of delivery,” the foreign affairs minister said.

“Real changes are taking place under the leadership of PM Modi. Development does not mean just laying a foundation stone and forgetting about it. This is the government of delivery; other governments are the governments of speeches. We have faith that the people will see the deliveries,” a confident Jaishankar asserted.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar, says “Real changes are taking place under the leadership of PM Modi. Development does not mean just laying a foundation stone and forgetting about it. This is the government of delivery, other governments are the govt of speeches. We have faith that… pic.twitter.com/KivxNXOxT6 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Last time, Jaishankar had paid a visit to the esteemed All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) along with other BJP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar had highlighted the global shift towards preventive measures witnessed since the onset of the pandemic. He had emphasised, “The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the establishment of a global center for traditional medicine to promote the holistic concept of wellness on a global scale. India, recognizing the importance of this responsibility, has taken concrete steps by establishing the Global Institute for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. We wish to remind the residents of Delhi of the remarkable transformation witnessed in the past 9 years. This institute stands as a living testament to the countless lives it has positively impacted. After being on hold for over 20 years, the project has not only been initiated but continues to bring healing to thousands of lives every day. It is due to the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi that Ayurveda has achieved its current prominence."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.