Modernization, self-reliance top agenda at Army Commanders’ Conference

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of the Indian Army during the Army Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday.

The Indian Army said in a statement on social media platform Twitter that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Army for its high standards of operational preparedness, capability development and contribution towards military diplomacy.

“The Raksha Mantri appreciated efforts of #IndianArmy in developing niche technologies in collaboration with the industry, including premier educational institutions, and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ & #Aatmanirbharta,” the Indian Army tweeted.

The Defence Minister also released a Commemorative Postage Stamp on ’75 Years of Indian Army Day’ and unveiled the Indian Army UN Journal ‘Blue Helmet Odyssey – Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 21st Century’.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also addressed the senior officers of the Indian armed forces at the Army Commanders’ Conference.

CDS General Anil Chauhan underlined the need for the Indian armed forces to act as a catalyst for modernization, and self-reliance through their involvement in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Indian government.

He also commended the contribution of the Indian Army towards the cause of national security and nation building.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande also addressed the Army Commanders Conference.

Emphasising the changing nature of modern warfare in the present geo-strategic scenario, COAS General Manoj Pande highlighted the transformation of the Indian Army into a future ready fighting force.

During his address, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar spoke about the maritime security challenges facing the Indian Navy and the increasing synergy amongst the different wings of the Indian armed forces.

