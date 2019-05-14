Model Code on Conduct to be in effect till 27 May in Tamil Nadu; 13 booths to have repolling in Phase 7 of Lok Sabha election

Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has announced that the Model Code of Conduct will be in effect in the state until 27 May, when the Election Commission will formally present the result of the Lok Sabha election to President Ram Nath Kovind, say reports.

The poll code had come into effect in Tamil Nadu on 10 March, along with the rest of the country, when the Election Commission had announced the dates of the election.

However, even though voting in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and byelections in 18 Assembly seats in the state was over by 18 April, repolling in 13 booths will be held along with Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha election in north India, on 19 May.

This has necessitated the extension of the Model Code of Conduct, Sahoo was quoted by Times of India as having said. While the results to the repolls, in eight polling stations in Dharmapuri, two in Theni and one each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode, will be announced on 23 May, the poll code will be in effect for an additional four days.

Earlier, Sahoo had recommended that the poll panel conduct repolling in 10 polling stations in the state including eight polling stations under the Lok Sabha segment of Dharmapuri and one booth under Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency. He had also suggested repolling in a booth under Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency.

The need for repolling at 13 booths was attributed by Sahool to the mock polls done just before voting began. Polling officials reportedly forgot to format the EVMs before actual polling began.

With inputs from ANI

