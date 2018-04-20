You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mobile internet services suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after youth's death sparks tension

India IANS Apr 20, 2018 17:47:51 IST

Jammu: Authorities suspended on Friday mobile Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district as a precaution following the death of a youth.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The youth, Chander Prakash, was shifted to hospital after he was found unconscious in the area on Thursday. Earlier, he had had a scuffle with another youth in Khwas village of Rajouri district.

Police said Chander Prakash passed away in the hospital on Thursday. The other youth with whom he scuffled also suffered injuries.

Authorities said that as a precautionary measure to check the spread of provocative posts and pictures, mobile Internet had been suspended on Friday in the district.

Relatives of the slain young man protested in Khwas village demanding the arrest of those involved in the crime.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 17:47 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores