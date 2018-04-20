Mobile internet services suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after youth's death sparks tension

Jammu: Authorities suspended on Friday mobile Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district as a precaution following the death of a youth.

The youth, Chander Prakash, was shifted to hospital after he was found unconscious in the area on Thursday. Earlier, he had had a scuffle with another youth in Khwas village of Rajouri district.

Police said Chander Prakash passed away in the hospital on Thursday. The other youth with whom he scuffled also suffered injuries.

Authorities said that as a precautionary measure to check the spread of provocative posts and pictures, mobile Internet had been suspended on Friday in the district.

Relatives of the slain young man protested in Khwas village demanding the arrest of those involved in the crime.