Mob lynches four out of six criminals who recently escaped from Jowai jail in Meghalaya

The prisoners escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Saturday after attacking and overpowering the guards

New Delhi: Four out of six criminals who recently escaped from the Jowai jail in Meghalaya, were lynched by a mob at Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said, “Bodies will be taken to the hospital for identification.”

The prisoners escaped from a jail in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district on Saturday after attacking and overpowering the guards, Inspector General of Prisons Jerry FK Marak said.

A murder accused named ‘I Love You Talang’ is among the six.

“Six prisoners escaped from the district jail at around 2 am,” Marak told PTI.

The senior official, who is conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter himself, said that the prisoners attacked the jail staff and overpowered them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.