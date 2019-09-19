You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MNS puts up hoardings in Thane exhorting residents to only sell houses to Marathi-speakers

India Press Trust of India Sep 19, 2019 09:52:29 IST

  • Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena put up hoardings in Thane, making an appeal to city residents to sell or let their houses only to Marathi-speakers.

  • The hoardings carried the names of MNS leader Abhijit Phanse and the party's Thane and Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav.

  • 'Apla Thane-Marathi Thane' (Our Thane, Marathi Thane) said the slogan on the hoardings.

Thane: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday put up hoardings in Thane city, making an appeal to city residents to sell or let their houses only to Marathi-speakers.

MNS puts up hoardings in Thane exhorting residents to only sell houses to Marathi-speakers

File image of Raj Thackeray. ANI

"Apla Thane-Marathi Thane" (Our Thane, Marathi Thane) said the slogan on the hoardings.

The hoardings carried the names of MNS leader Abhijit Phanse and the party's Thane and Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav.

A spokesperson of Thane MNS claimed that the party was receiving complaints that it was becoming difficult for Marathi-speakers to buy or rent house in the city, hence it issued this appeal.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 09:52:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores