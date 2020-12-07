MKU extends admission deadline for distance education courses till 31 December, register at mkuniversity.ac.in

The seminar classes for students will be conducted in online mode by the university during the weekends until the COVID-19 pandemic

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has extended the last date of admission for the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) programmes for the 2020-2021 academic year till 31 December.

Earlier the last date was 30 November. Candidates can submit the application forms in both online and offline mode.

Admission process started in the month of October at Madurai Kamaraj University, DDE, Palakalai Nagar Campus, MKU Evening Colleges at Out Post-Alagar Kovil Road, Theni, Dindigul, Periyakulam and Palani, MKU constituent colleges Thirumangalam, Vedasanthur, Sathur and Aruppukottai.

Applicants have been asked not to approach any other admission centres or agents.

The subjects and syllabus of all the 25 programmes at the DDE will be conducted at par with the regular mode. Also, this year, a credit system has been introduced instead of marks.

The seminar classes for students will be conducted in online mode by the university during the weekends until the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the situation normalises, the seminar classes will be held offline.

Steps to register for MKU DDE programme 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Madurai Kamaraj University - mkuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Notification tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Online Application Submission for DDE programme 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new link where you will have to provide your credentials to register.

Step 4: Go to the login page again and enter your registered credentials to complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents and scanned photo, signature in the relevant format.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit.

Step 7: Take a print of your application form for future use.

Here is the direct link to register for KMU DDE programmes 2020