MK Alagiri warns DMK of consequences if it doesn't reinstate him; expelled leader claims party needs to be saved

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Monday said that the party would face consequences if it does not reinstate him. On being asked why the former Union minister did not revolt for re-entry to the party earlier, he said the DMK earlier had his father, M Karunanidhi, but it needed saving now.

Earlier Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) was there. Now we have to save the party (DMK) and we want to join it. If they don't include us in the party, they will have to face the consequences: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on being asked 'why there wasn't any revolt earlier'. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/ToJ5kUIp8E — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2018

On Saturday, Alagiri had claimed that the DMK would face a "threat" after his 5 September rally in Chennai. He had held a consultative meeting with his supporters for the rally. "Even rivals had appreciated my election work and organisational skills," he said. "A section of DMK leaders will understand me at least now."

Alagiri was referring to his role in ensuring the DMK's success in the by-elections in southern Tamil Nadu during the party's 2006-2011 rule.

"I never desired for any post when thalaivar (leader) Karunanidhi was alive. Why should I seek any post now?" he told reporters on Saturday. "I don't have any desire to become the DMK president.... MK Stalin is showing urgency in taking over as party president."

When asked about Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar's remarks that his rally was an attempt to join the DMK again, Alagiri said there was nothing wrong if he re-joined a party that was founded by CN Annadurai and nurtured by his father.

Alagiri's latest statement comes a day after his brother and DMK working president MK Stalin filed nomination papers for the post of the party's president, which has been vacant since Karunanidhi's death on 7 August.

The DMK presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday.