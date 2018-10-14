MJ Akbar returns to India LIVE updates: MJ Akbar, after a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.
The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."
Amid an increasing clamour for Union minister MJ Akbar's resignation, the BJP is likely to take a clear stand on the allegations of sexual harassment against him once he explains his position upon his scheduled return to India on Sunday.
The junior foreign minister, who has been on an official trip abroad, has so far not responded to the charges.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, party sources have said the charges against him are serious, and his continuance as a minister is no longer guaranteed. A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.
There is also a view within the party that there is no legal case against him, and allegations pertain to a time long before he became a minister.
Multiple women in the last few days have offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar as the #MeToo movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.
While the BJP has kept mum, some woman ministers have lent their support to the #MeToo movement without taking a stand on the charges against Akbar. Party leaders have said it is for Akbar to respond to the charges first.
Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 10:18 AM
Highlights
RECAP: Ex-bureau chief of Asian Age Seema Mustafa had condemned MJ Akbar
Journalist and author Ghazala Wahab's article in The Wire recounted the horrors from 1994 when she joined The Asian Age (when Akbar was the editor).
In her article, Wahab wrote that during her initial years at the newspaper, she "accepted everything as part of the office culture — Akbar's flirtation with young sub-editors, his blatant favouritism and his bawdy jokes". "His eyes fell on me. And my nightmare began" in her third year at The Asian Age.
Seema Mustafa, the then bureau chief for Asian Age, released a statement in Wahab's support.
Read the full statement here.
RECAP: Nirmala Sitharaman declined to comment on charges
Speaking to CNN News18 on the #MeToo movement, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had said she "supports the courage with which the women are speaking out".
When asked for her views on the allegations against Akbar, Sitharaman declined to comment.
Akbar arrives at his Delhi residence
MJ Akbar, after facing a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.
'There will be a statement later on': MJ Akbar
The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."
MJ Akbar returns to India from Africa tour
RECAP: Amit Shah says BJP will verify allegations
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday responded to the allegations of sexual assault against junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, saying that it remains to be seen if the allegations are true or false.
"We will have to verify whether these allegations are true or false. We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it... (Is baare me zaroor sochenge) We will definitely look into the issue," Shah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
14 women have spoken out against MJ Akbar
The women who have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct are:
Priya Ramani
Prerna Singh Bindra
Ghazala Wahab
Shatupa Paul
Shuma Raha
Saba Naqvi
Kadambari M Wade
Harinder Baweja
Anju Bharti
Suparna Sharma
Shuma Raha
Malini Bhupta
Kanika Gahlaut
Majlie de Puy Kamp
RECAP: Akbar's silence on allegations implies guilt: Congress
As the #MeToo movement gathered pace, Congress demanded that Akbar should come clean on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, and said his silence would mean that the charges are true.
"The minister who is facing allegations (of sexual harassment) should come forward and speak out whether the allegations against him are wrong or right, so that you all (journalists) and society (can) draw a conclusion," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Bhopal.
"If he does not reply or does not want to reply, it will be clear that the ordeals (narrated by the women who have levelled the allegations) are true," he added.
"Such a person should resign," the Congress spokesperson said.
Junior minister of external affairs MJ Akbar accused of sexual assault
Women have recounted their ordeals with journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar right from the 1980s till as recently as in 2010-2011. Ranging from sexual harassment, sexism and abuse of power in his capacity as an editor of various newsrooms, they recalled Akbar's despicable behaviour.
10:18 (IST)
RECAP: SP had said allegations against Akbar akin to India's Harvey Weinstein moment
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Hindu, "The allegations against Akbar is India's Harvey Weinstein moment. The Modi government talks of beti bachao, beti padhao (save the girl child, educate her), but the people of India have built a movement which seeks justice for women. Akbar should resign."
09:59 (IST)
09:44 (IST)
People should know their limits: BJP MP Kirron Kher
09:38 (IST)
09:30 (IST)
Women journalists to boycott Akbar's events
09:25 (IST)
Ministers' Council: Best if Akbar himself resigns
09:17 (IST)
09:14 (IST)
08:53 (IST)
08:50 (IST)
08:31 (IST)
08:23 (IST)
08:14 (IST)
08:09 (IST)
