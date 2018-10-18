Political parties hail Akbar's resignation: Congress calls it victory of truth, Left parties say better late than never

The Congress and the Left parties Wednesday hailed the resignation of union minister M J Akbar following charges of sexual harassment and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up now.

While the Congress termed the resignation as "victory of truth", it asked whether the prime minister will dare to speak up now. The Left parties said Akbar's resignation was a victory for the #MeToo movement and the protests carried out by them against the journalist-turned-politician.

The CPI and the women's wing of CPI-M, however, said Akbar should have resigned early and the action has come "too late". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said this was insufficient and sought criminal proceedings against Akbar.