MJ Akbar resigns Latest updates: The decision to step down as Union Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry, was Akbar's own and he may still remain a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Rajya Sabha, say reports.
After MJ Akbar announced his decision to quit as the junior external affairs minister on Wednesday, 20 of his former women colleagues—who previously wrote a petition describing his behaviour and condemning his alleged sexual advances —issued a joint statement welcoming the move. They said now that he has quit from his government post, they also expect him to drop the case.
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union council of ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.
Earlier, Modi had accepted Akbar's resignation. According to the established procedure, the resignation was then sent to the President.
In a brief statement, Akbar said he has decided to quit so that he can seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.
Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 08:24 AM
Highlights
MJ Akbar's resignation welcomed by journalist Suparna Sharma
Resident editor of The Asian Age newspaper Suparna Sharma, who also came out against Akbar, said she welcomes the resignation. "It is a big moment for us. In a sense I feel vindicated. Though the step should have been taken as soon as he landed in Delhi but now at least there would not be a power imbalance and it wouldn't be a fight between the government and Ramani."
Ex-foreign secy Nirupama Roy speaks in support of MeToo activists, says Akbar's continuation as minister was untenable
Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao also expressed happiness at the development and said his "continuation was untenable and indefensible".
Resignation from post was MJ Akbar's idea, will continue to be part of BJP, say govt sources
The decision to step down as Union Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry, was Akbar's own and he may still remain a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, NDTV quoted anonymous sources in the government as saying.
The news portal also reported that Akbar's resignation may only be a one off case, and is unlikely to set any sort of a precedent.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale says MJ Akbar did the right thing in stepping down
Union minister Ramdas Athawale called it a "right decision" taken by Akbar and said that the allegations against him should be properly investigated. "Opposition was asking him to resign on moral grounds. This is a right decision taken by him. The allegations on him should be properly investigated," Athawale told reporters on Wednesday night.
'Devi Durga slays the demon' Saba Naqvi reacts to MJ Akbar stepping down after #MeToo allegations
Journalist Saba Naqvi, one of the women to have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, congratulated other victims of the former journalist's predatory behaviour. Naqvi took to Twitter to welcome the move.
Vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation, says Priya Ramani, the journo who was first to call out former minister
Reacting to MJ Akbar's resignation, journalist Priya Ramani, one of the 16 women who called out Akbar on Twitter for sexual harassment, welcomed the news of his resignation and said she feels vindicated.
We're happy MJ Akbar did correct thing, expect him to drop bogus defamation case, say 20 scribes backing Priya Ramani
After MJ Akbar announced his decision to quit as the junior external affairs minister on Wednesday, 20 of his former women colleagues—who previously wrote a petition describing his behaviour and condemning his alleged sexual advances —issued a joint statement welcoming the move.
"We are happy that Mr Akbar finally did the correct thing, and in the light of all that has emerged in the last couple of days, expect that he will also drop the bogus criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani," the women said in a joint statement.
#MeToo effect: Centre to form panel to identify lacunae in sexual harassment laws
As the #MeToo movement rages on in India, the government is set to form a group of ministers to look into the lacunae in the existing law on sexual harassment, official sources said Wednesday. They added that the group of ministers will be notified "soon".
Earlier, there were indications that the panel could be headed by a senior women Cabinet minister but now, the sources said, it could be headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI
MJ Akbar steps down as junior minister in MEA on eve of defamation case hearing
Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women journalists, who welcomed his resignation as a "vindication".
08:24 (IST)
MJ Akbar's resignation welcomed by journalist Suparna Sharma
Resident editor of The Asian Age newspaper Suparna Sharma, who also came out against Akbar, said she welcomes the resignation. "It is a big moment for us. In a sense I feel vindicated. Though the step should have been taken as soon as he landed in Delhi but now at least there would not be a power imbalance and it wouldn't be a fight between the government and Ramani."
08:15 (IST)
Ex-foreign secy Nirupama Roy speaks in support of MeToo activists, says Akbar's continuation as minister was untenable
Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao also expressed happiness at the development and said his "continuation was untenable and indefensible".
08:09 (IST)
Resignation from post was MJ Akbar's idea, will continue to be part of BJP, say govt sources
The decision to step down as Union Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry, was Akbar's own and he may still remain a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, NDTV quoted anonymous sources in the government as saying.
The news portal also reported that Akbar's resignation may only be a one off case, and is unlikely to set any sort of a precedent.
08:00 (IST)
Union minister Ramdas Athawale says MJ Akbar did the right thing in stepping down
Union minister Ramdas Athawale called it a "right decision" taken by Akbar and said that the allegations against him should be properly investigated. "Opposition was asking him to resign on moral grounds. This is a right decision taken by him. The allegations on him should be properly investigated," Athawale told reporters on Wednesday night.
07:54 (IST)
'Devi Durga slays the demon' Saba Naqvi reacts to MJ Akbar stepping down after #MeToo allegations
Journalist Saba Naqvi, one of the women to have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, congratulated other victims of the former journalist's predatory behaviour. Naqvi took to Twitter to welcome the move.
07:40 (IST)
'#MeToo movement corrupts India's pure soul' Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan's bizarre reaction to women's movement
BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that the ‘#MeToo’ movement was started by individuals with perverted minds.
"This is the result of the activities of some people with perverted minds. This corrupts the purity of our land. This issue corrupts the honour of our women. This is not a good thing," The Hindu quoted him as saying.
“You and I work with women. What if someone makes an accusation against you, alleging that something happened when you were playing together while in the fifth standard? Will you accept it? How is it justice? If men start [something similar], how insulting will it be? They can make such allegations against any woman. This cannot be accepted,” Radhakrishnan added.
07:35 (IST)
Vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation, says Priya Ramani, the journo who was first to call out former minister
Reacting to MJ Akbar's resignation, journalist Priya Ramani, one of the 16 women who called out Akbar on Twitter for sexual harassment, welcomed the news of his resignation and said she feels vindicated.
07:25 (IST)
We're happy MJ Akbar did correct thing, expect him to drop bogus defamation case, say 20 scribes backing Priya Ramani
After MJ Akbar announced his decision to quit as the junior external affairs minister on Wednesday, 20 of his former women colleagues—who previously wrote a petition describing his behaviour and condemning his alleged sexual advances —issued a joint statement welcoming the move.
"We are happy that Mr Akbar finally did the correct thing, and in the light of all that has emerged in the last couple of days, expect that he will also drop the bogus criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani," the women said in a joint statement.
07:20 (IST)
#MeToo effect: Centre to form panel to identify lacunae in sexual harassment laws
As the #MeToo movement rages on in India, the government is set to form a group of ministers to look into the lacunae in the existing law on sexual harassment, official sources said Wednesday. They added that the group of ministers will be notified "soon".
Earlier, there were indications that the panel could be headed by a senior women Cabinet minister but now, the sources said, it could be headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI
07:08 (IST)
MJ Akbar steps down as junior minister in MEA on eve of defamation case hearing
Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women journalists, who welcomed his resignation as a "vindication".