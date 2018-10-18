MJ Akbar resigns Latest updates: The decision to step down as Union Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry, was Akbar's own and he may still remain a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Rajya Sabha, say reports.

After MJ Akbar announced his decision to quit as the junior external affairs minister on Wednesday, 20 of his former women colleagues—who previously wrote a petition describing his behaviour and condemning his alleged sexual advances —issued a joint statement welcoming the move. They said now that he has quit from his government post, they also expect him to drop the case.

President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union council of ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Earlier, Modi had accepted Akbar's resignation. According to the established procedure, the resignation was then sent to the President.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he has decided to quit so that he can seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.