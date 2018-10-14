MJ Akbar returns to India LATEST updates: Denying allegations of sexual assault, junior foreign minister MJ Akbar released a detailed statement, naming some of the women who accused him and claiming that he did not do anything to them. He also said he will take legal action against the women for making 'false and fabricated' allegations against him.

Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, saying that his silence seems "conspicuous."

Journalist and author Priya Ramani said MJ Akbar's resignation was a big win for the #MeToo movement in India. It was in response to her tweet accusing the junior minister of sexual harassment that several women opened about with their "MJ stories".

She said: " This is a big victory for the Me Too movement but it cannot and should not end here. Am glad MJ Akbar won’t be in the workplace any more but Akbar represents countless men who believe they can say and do whatever they want to women without any consequences."

Ruth David, a journalist at Bloomberg London, published an article via Medium accusing MJ Akbar of sexually harassing her during her time at Asian Age newspaper.

MJ Akbar has reportedly sent his resignation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) via an email but the Centre is yet to accept it.

Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about MJ Akbar's resignation, saying that he should face criminal charges and legal prosecution as well.

Minister of state MJ Akbar tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email as well.

Journalist Ghazala Wahab, one of the 14 women who accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct, said that if the MEA has no qualms letting a sexual predator represent India abroad, then perhaps the world must refuse to receive him, in solidarity with the #MeToo movement not just here but worldwide.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has sought a probe into the charges against MJ Akbar.

India Today quoted him as saying, "I asked for an investigation based on what the media told me about the incident."

"Naturally, this issue will be raised in Parliament," he added.

MJ Akbar, after a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.

The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."

Amid an increasing clamour for minister of state MJ Akbar's resignation, the BJP is likely to take a clear stand on the allegations of sexual harassment against him once he explains his position upon his scheduled return to India on Sunday.

The junior foreign minister, who has been on an official trip abroad, has so far not responded to the charges.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, party sources have said the charges against him are serious, and his continuance as a minister is no longer guaranteed. A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

There is also a view within the party that there is no legal case against him, and allegations pertain to a time long before he became a minister.

Multiple women in the last few days have offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar as the #MeToo movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.

While the BJP has kept mum, some woman ministers have lent their support to the #MeToo movement without taking a stand on the charges against Akbar. Party leaders have said it is for Akbar to respond to the charges first.