Mizoram will be freed from Congress' grip this year, says BJP's Ram Madhav

India Sarojini Pradhan Jun 06, 2018 16:31:35 IST

Aizawl: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav today said that Mizoram would be freed from the Congress' grip when the state goes to polls during the later part of this year.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. Firstpost

Madhav said Manipur is the only northeastern state where BJP is yet to have its share of power. Addressing a press conference here, he said the saffron party was preparing its rank and file in Mizoram to face the upcoming polls and a massive election campaign would be launched from August, after the monsoon gets over.

When asked if the BJP would forge pre-poll alliance with regional parties as was done in other northeastern states, he said the BJP has the North East Femocratic Alliance (NEDA), an alliance of all regional parties in the region, in which the Mizo National Front (MNF) is also a constituent.

"Even as the NEDA is more of a 'development alliance', it can be an electoral alliance - which time will tell," he said. Former state chief minister and Meitei Nationalist Party (MNP) chief Zoramthanga had earlier held that his party would not forge any pre-poll alliance but face the election to the 40-member state legislature on its own.


