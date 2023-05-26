As violence in Manipur rages on, forcing several people to displace from their homes and seek temporary rehabilitation in the neighboring state of Mizoram, the government of Mizoram has assured that children from the violence-hit state can continue their schooling there.

Sub-divisional educational officers and principals of state-run higher secondary schools said in a letter sent to all district and school authorities to allow the displaced students to be enrolled in state-run and government-aided schools if they seek admission.

“The recent turmoil in Manipur has caused a large-scale influx of internally displaced children into Mizoram. It is therefore requested that all district and school authorities allow admission even if proper documentation can’t be provided for the children if and when they solicit admission to schools,” the letter written by education department director Lalsangliana said.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the state’s apex student body, has held talks with the government and is monitoring the situation closely.

With about 123 people entering Mizoram in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,928 ethnic Zos or Mizos, mostly women, children and the aged, from violence-hit Manipur have fled and taken shelter in nine districts of the state, an official of the home department said.

At least 2,744 people have fled to the Kolasib district near the Assam border, while 2,610 people have taken shelter in the Aizawl district and 2,229 in the Saitual district, he said.

He said the remaining 345 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei and Hnahthial districts.

The internally displaced people are lodged at temporary relief camps, while their relatives have also been given many shelters.

The Kuki-Mizo-Hmar- Zomi communities collectively known as Kukis or Zo Hnahthlak (Zo tribes) in Manipur share blood ties with the Mizos in Mizoram.

Mizoram shares a 95-km long inter-state border with Manipur.

