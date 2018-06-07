You are here:
Mizoram govt to set up cyber crime police station in Aizawl; plan for setting up cyber forensic lab, training centre underway

PTI Jun 07, 2018

Aizawl:  The Mizoram government will soon set up its first cyber crime police station in Aizawl, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Representative image. Reuters

This will be done by elevating the present cyber crime cell under the CID, DIG (northern range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Bank fraud through information technology and abuse of social media have been steadily increasing in the state, he said adding that women and children had mostly become victims
of the cyber crime.

The state government is also planning to set up a cyber forensic laboratory and cyber training centre with central fund, he said.


