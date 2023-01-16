Aizawl: The Assam Rifles have conducted a successful operation against smugglers acting as suppliers for militant groups in Mizoram.

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested by the Assam Rifles and the and Mizoram Police on Sunday after 100 detonators were recovered from their possession in Mizoram’s Champhai district, according to an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, it said.

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth Rs 4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district and two other Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.