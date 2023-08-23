Mizoram: 17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM Modi announces compensation

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, police said. Expressing his grief over the incident, PM Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for those who died in the accident, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Several people are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing, a police officer told PTI.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMMRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” PMO tweetd.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga said, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railways told ANI that railway officers have rushed to the spot and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway will also visit the site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.