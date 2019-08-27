Mission Paani launch event today: Amitabh Bachhan, Nitin Gadkari among esteemed personalities to be present at News18 initiative

To highlight the severity of the water crisis that plagues India, News18 is hosting the launch event of Mission Paani — a movement against acute water shortage – today (Tuesday, 27 August) from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Alongside News18, Harpic will co-host the event. The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani launch event will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panellists.

According to a recent NITI Aayog report, as many as 21 cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. In 2019, several states have witnessed an acute water shortage due to high demand, erratic monsoon rains, water pollution and receding groundwater levels in both urban and rural sectors. The problem is getting worse in drought-prone regions.

The event will be hosted by Anand Narasimhan, deputy executive Editor, Network18.

The discussion panel of the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani drive includes a list of esteemed personalities – Amitabh Bachchan, campaign ambassador; Narasimhan Eswar, senior vice president and managing director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB; Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Representatives from water.org, India would include: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti; Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Rally For Rivers.

Supporting the initiative, Bachchan said he has committed himself to the critical cause.

The Niti Ayog report had also warned that by 2030, forty percent of India's population will have zero access to drinking water. The report also mentioned, despite Chennai having better water resources and receiving more rains than any other metro cities, three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in the southern city.

Scary but true! It's in our hands to wake up and put an end to the current water crisis. Start with being a part of Harpic - News18 #MissionPaani. Launching on 27th Aug. Stay tuned!#JanShakti4JalShakti | #JalRakshak | #JalPratigya | @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/y6dOMaqgks — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2019