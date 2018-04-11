Missing PhD student Atreyee Majumdar found in Bengaluru hotel by police after city-wide search

A Phd student who went missing in Bengaluru on 4 April has been found after a city-wide search, according to several media reports.

The student, Atreyee Majumdar was found staying at a Bengaluru hotel, The News Minute. Hotel staff informed the police about her presence after they recognised her from pictures which had been shared by her friends and family on social media, NDTV reported. Pamphlets were distributed and the police conducted searches in hospitals and hotels.

DCP Whitefield Abdul Ahad, who was in-charge of the search operations told News18, "Our search teams were looking out for her in various hotels around the city, as her last known movements were around hotels. We managed to locate her at a 5-star hotel in the city, but I cannot comment on her mental state at this point."

Majumdar, an anthropologist, was last seen at the Marriot at Bellandur in Bengaluru, reported ANI. An alumnus of the National Law School in Bengaluru, she'd just returned from Toronto, where she is an Andrew W Mellon Fellow at the Jackman Humanities Institute. She has a PhD in Anthropology from Yale University and has also taught at the School of Development at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

Majumdar recently arrived in Bengaluru and had been staying with her parents. Her parents said she went out on the night of 4 April and had not returned, The Free Press Journal reported. The police found CCTV footage in which she was seen visiting two hotels: The Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur.

Her father Biplab filed a police complaint on 5 April.