Missing Indian Army man's body found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after six months

India Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 22:25:29 IST

Srinagar: The body of a soldier, who went missing after a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last year, has been found after six months, an army officer said on Thursday. Sepoy Shammi Singh (26) had gone missing on 11 December, 2017, in the Kupwara district and his body was recovered on Wednesday, the officer said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Singh was part of an operational team which was serving in the formidable heights along the Line of Control (LoC) and was swept away in a landslide during patrolling, he added. Two bodies had been recovered earlier, while Singh remained missing, the officer said.

He said the search operations resumed after the snow melted and concluded on Wednesday with the recovery of Singh's body.

The army paid floral tributes to Singh at the Badami Bagh cantonment. Chief of Staff of Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General SK Sharma and other personnel attended the ceremony. Singh's mortal remains were flown to his native Makroli village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours, the officer said. In this hour of grief, the army stands with the martyr's bereaved family, he added.

Singh had joined the army in 2012 and is survived by his parents.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 22:25 PM

