Missing environmental activist T Mugilan found in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after five months

India Asian News International Jul 07, 2019 17:54:35 IST

Tirupati: Environmental activist T Mugilan, who went missing five months ago, was detained by the Andhra Pradesh police at Tirupati railway station on Saturday.

Environmental activist T Mugilan was detained by Andhra Polic at Tirupati Railway station. Twitter @ANI

In a press conference in February, the activist had alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence that occurred in the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. He went missing the same day.

In May last year, 14 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the alleged police firing during the violent protest against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

The people had protested against the construction of the Sterlite copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.

Taking note of the people's demand, the Tamil Nadu government had on 28 May ordered the closure of the plant.

In August, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the police firing.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 17:54:35 IST

