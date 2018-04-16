You are here:
Missing army personnel from Shopian joins Hizbul Mujahideen, say Jammu and Kashmir Police officials

India PTI Apr 16, 2018 17:36:27 IST

Srinagar: An army man, who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said on Monday.

Kashmir. Representational image. Reuters

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group on Sunday, a police official said.

The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing.

The army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit. According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.


