'Mirzapur man killed for praising Modi-Yogi': VHP says accused Amzad has 'Talibani mindset', wants his house razed

Calling Amjad, the man accused of mowing down under his car a Hindu teacher in Mizapur after an altercation over PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, one who harboured Taliban-like mindset, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for demolishing his house.

Ramchandra Shukla, the district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Mirzapur met the grieving family of the deceased.

The VHP delegation offered their condolences and assured the family that they would bring the matter to the attention of CM Yogi Adityanath, seeking decisive action against accused Amzad, and others with similar extremist mindset.

Shukla conveyed to the family that the perpetrator would not be able to escape justice under any circumstances. He promised severe punishment for the murder and mentioned that a comprehensive district-level meeting would be convened on Tuesday to devise an action plan.

“The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, will be briefed about this matter, and we will demand for demolition of houses of people like Amjad who harbor Taliban-like ideologies,” stated Shukla.

He further highlighted that Vindhyachal, a pilgrimage site for Hindus, had become an area prone to crime.

It is alleged that Rajeshdhar Dubey was deliberately run over by a Bolero car driven by a Amzad Monday after a heated political debate in which the deceased reportedly praised PM Modi and CM Yogi, which infuriated Amzad.

Amzad had been hired driver by Dubey’s family for transporting guests to and from a wedding venue.

Allegedly, subsequent to the political bickering between Amzad and Dubey, the former dropped the victim after other passengers near Mahokhar and mowed Dubey down while he was walking towards his house. Amzad then fled the scene.

In the matter, SP City Shrikant Prajapati revealed that a case on the basis of a complaint by Rajesh’s brother was lodged. The accused was arrested.

