Mira Road murder: Last rites of Saraswati Vaidya's 'chopped' remains performed by sisters

The last rites of 32-year-old Saraswati Vidya, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira road, was performed by her sisters after they received her remains on Monday.

As per police, the accused, 56-year-old Manoj Sane, used a chainsaw to chop of Vaidya’s body before boiling the pieces in a pressure cooker and roasting them.

To ensure there was no foul smell, he filled her body parts in plastic bags with an intent to dispose them.

The remains of Vaidya were sent for postmortem to state-run JJ Hospital.

A report by PTI quoted a police official saying that Vaidya’s three sisters had demanded that her remains be handed to them for performing last rites.

“After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday,” the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale told ANI that when the cops entered the house, they found several body pieces in utensils.

Sane boiled the pieces of body but he didn’t feed the dogs with her body pieces, Bajbale added.

The sisters confronted Sane for the first time after Vaidya’s murder. Police said that they were all furious and urged the police to make a strong case that he gets the strictest punishment.

During the investigation, police scanned Sane’s mobile and found that he used to watch porn on a regular basis and had jotted down some porn sites names on a paper which was also recovered by the cops.

Police said they will soon interrogate Sane by him making him sit in front of Vaidya’s sisters and cross-examination of his answers will be done.

The investigating officers also said that Sane was being questioned for several hours daily, but he kept changing his statements.

Police also informed that after allegedly murdering Vaidya, Sane took pictures of the body and also did many Google searches to find out how to dispose of the body.

Sane has been sent to Police custody till 16th June.

