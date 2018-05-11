You are here:
Minor sexually assaulted, burnt alive in Madhya Pradesh's Khurai; one accused arrested

India IANS May 11, 2018 22:28:57 IST

Sagar: A minor girl was gang-raped and burnt alive in Khurai in Madhya Pradesh by her relative and his friend, following which one person was arrested, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh said the victim was sexually assaulted by her cousin Bharat and his friend Ravinder in Jujharpur village in Bandri police station area when she was alone in her house on Thursday night. She was burnt alive after she resisted.

He said Ravinder has been arrested while Bharat is absconding. The accused were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Home Minister Bhupender Singh, in whose Assembly segment the village falls, met the bereaved family and announced Rs 2 lakh aid.


