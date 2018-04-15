Minor girl gang raped in Patna; accused arrested after police patrol team hear victim's cries for help

Patna: A minor girl was gang raped in Patna on Sunday and the police have arrested two accused persons, authorities said.

The incident took place at 12.30 am near a railway line adjacent to the GPO Golumber area, in the heart of Bihar's capital city.

Police Officer Rama Shankar Singh said the two accused, Chotu Kumar and Phekan Kumar, were arrested and interrogated.

"Both accused were caught by a police patrol team that heard the loud cry of the victim for help .The victim has also identified both of them," Singh said.

The victim's statement will be recorded in a court later on Sunday.