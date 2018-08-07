You are here:
Minor girl abducted, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; accused missing after survivor's father filed case

Aug 07, 2018

Muzaffarnagar:  A 15-year-old girl from New Mandi police station area in Muzaffarnagar city was allegedly abducted and raped by a man for several days, a police official said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

According to SHO Harsharan Sharma, the accused Vishal abducted the girl on 15 July and took her to another city and raped her there. He has been booked under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused has been absconding after the girl's father registered a case in the matter, Sharma said.

A medical examination of the girl is being conducted.

The girl's father has alleged that his daughter managed to escape from Vishal's captivity and reached her home.

In an unrelated incident, a 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the city. She had gone to attend her tuition classes in Model Town area last evening, another police official said.
Civil lines police station SHO DK Tyagi said a woman has filed a complaint, alleging that miscreants have abducted her daughter. A search is underway to locate the girl, Tyagi said.


