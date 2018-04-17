Minor explosion outside Indian Embassy in Nepal's Biratnagar; reports claim ISI may be involved

The Indian embassy in Nepal's Biratnagar was attacked late on Monday night, damaging a wall, media reports said. Two youths on a motorcycle reportedly planted the bomb.

#BREAKING -- Indian embassy in Nepal’s Biratnagar attacked yesterday, west side wall damaged. 2 people on motorcycle planted the bomb. Sources say, possible role of ISI behind the attack and also say that they are planning attacks on other Indian embassies also pic.twitter.com/5HNLcvpYCh — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 17, 2018

There is no confirmation on any injuries yet, CNN-News18 reported.

The report quoted sources as saying that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may be behind the attack, and that they are planning attacks on other Indian embassies as well.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar BC said the office wall on the west side was slightly damaged in the explosion, according to Dainik Nepal.

Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar on Monday. The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident.

Meanwhile, security sources in New Delhi citing inputs from Nepal said a small explosion took place at Biratnagar at the Indian Embassy consulate office. This is a temporary office which had been set up during floods in Nepal and north Bihar and continues to function since then. The explosion happened at around 8:20 pm and caused a hole in the compound wall. No one was in the office at the time of the incident, sources said.

