Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship sign 106 MoUs

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Saturday signed 106 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several organisations and institutions.

Notably, the day coincides with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy.

20 MoUs were signed under the aegis of eVidya initiative. Under CBSE, 19 MoUs were inked, with 10 of them being in association with the Atal Innovation Mission.

The organisations participating in this endeavour include IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Automotive Sector Skill Council, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council, Central Square Foundation (CSC), Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd and Oxford University Press India. 5 MoUs were signed with Logistics Sector Skill Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council, Textiles Sector Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council, a press release by the Government of India said.

In the field of higher education, 6 MoUs were established to promote the Indian Knowledge System. 14 MoUs under the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were also signed.

In a bid to bolster international collaborations, 6 MoUs have been signed, including the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus MoU.

A total of 14 MoUs were also signed under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

With inputs from agencies