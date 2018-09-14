Minibus plunges into over-300-feet gorge in J&K's Kishtwar; at least 10 people killed, 23 injured

At least ten people were killed and 23 injured on Friday when a minibus packed with passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

#JammuAndKashmir: Death toll in Kishtwar matador van accident rises to 11; 13 people injured, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/S6ALJMTbGl — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the minibus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed, this morning, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately. It is believed that the minibus was carrying over 30 passengers when the accident occurred, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta, who is leading the rescue operation, said the casualty figure might go up. This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.

While 13 Machail Yatra devotees were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on 21 August, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier.

With inputs from agencies