By-Elections Results 2019

Jind

Haryana (Assembly)
BJP
leading

Ramgarh

Rajasthan (Assembly)
INC
won
Click here for
LIVE UPDATES
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Militants launch grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag; two CRPF jawans and five civilians injured

India Press Trust of India Jan 31, 2019 13:32:59 IST

Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans, police said.

Militants lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

He said seven persons - two CRPF jawans and five civilians including three women - were injured in the grenade blast.

The police has registered a case and started investigating the incident, he added.

This is the second grenade attack on security forces in south Kashmir in the past two days. Ultras hurled a grenade on a police station in Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three civilians.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:32:59 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores