Militants in J&K's Pulwama district fire from grenade launcher at NC leader's residence, no casualties reported

India FP Staff May 30, 2018 16:59:16 IST

Militants on Tuesday fired from an under barrel grenade launcher at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said news reports.

Representational image. PTI

According to ANI, no casualties or injuries were reported so far.

On Friday, militants had hurled a grenade towards an Army camp in Kulgam district. No casualties were reported in that incident.

The grenade attack targeted the 34 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Nehama in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, a police official had said.

On 23 May, ten civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in a grenade attack carried out by militants in Anantnag district.

The militants had hurled the bomb at a security forces patrol party at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir.

The resulting explosion caused injuries to the civilians, including the boy and a few women.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 16:59 PM

