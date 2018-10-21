Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama kill SSB jawan inside CRPF camp; sniper rifles used in attack

Srinagar: An Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on Sunday night by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"The incident happened in Midoora area when constable Vijay Kumar was talking to his family inside the camp. He was shot by militants from nearby hills," they said.

This is possibly the first time that militants have used sniper fires on security forces.

More gunshots were heard but were effective retaliated by security forces.

The SSB was deployed in the area in view of the local bodies elections.