Militants attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, troops retaliate with heavy firing

Militants on Tuesday night attacked an army camp in Bandipora's Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI, around four to six militants attacked from two sides of an army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station.

"Army retaliated the militants' fire and heavy firing exchanges are now going on in the area," said a police officer.

The attack in Hajin, over 30 km from Srinagar, is the first such attack on an army camp since Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, who announced the September 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan, assumed charge as the new Northern Army Commander.

The attack also comes merely a day after at least 23 people, including eight security forces personnel, were injured in two grenade attacks by militants in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Kashmir, which has been witnessing a spurt in such incidents.

The first attack took place in Shopian district of south Kashmir where 16 people — 12 civilians and four policemen — were injured, a police official said.

A grenade was hurled at the cops but it landed on the roadside in the busy market area, the official said.

In the second attack, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district.

Four CRPF personnel and three civilians were injured in the blast.

Nearly a dozen grenade attacks have taken place in the valley since Thursday.

