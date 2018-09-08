Militant killed, policeman injured in attack on police picket in Kashmir's Anantnag district; search operation launched

A militant was killed and a policeman injured when militants attacked a police picket in attempt to snatch weapons in in Achabal block of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, reports said

Militants attacked a police picket at Achabal late Friday night, a police official told PTI, adding that the attack was successfully repulsed.

In retaliatory action, one militant was killed and his weapon was recovered, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is yet to be ascertained, he added. The police have mounted a search operation in the area to nab the remaining terrorists who escaped during the shootout, ANI said.

The official said that in the shootout, a policeman sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

