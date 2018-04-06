Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Army said.

Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off an orchard field in Kangan following information that some militants were hiding there. As the security forces closed in on the target house, the militant opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

The unidentified militant was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding that one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.