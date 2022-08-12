In yet another case of migrant labourer killings, a man from Bihar was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of 11-12 August, police said.

New Delhi: In yet another case of migrant labourer killings, a man from Bihar was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district in the intervening night of 11-12 August, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mohd Amrez, is the son of Mohd Jalil and a resident of Madhepura district in Bihar.

Police said the incident took place at Sadunara village in Ajas Tehsil of Bandipora.

Amrez was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they added.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said,"During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed."

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the Army personel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists

Terrorists had shot dead a migrant labourer in Kashmir's Budgam in June, hours after killing Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Elaquai Dehati Bank, in Kulgam. Kumar was just 29 years old and had joined the Elaquai Dehati Bank in March 2019.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Kumar being the eighth target in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. With the killing of Amrez, the number of targeted killings in the Valley have gone up to nine.

With inputs from agencies

