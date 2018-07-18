MiG-21 fighter plane crashes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; pilot's whereabouts unknown, rescue operations underway

A MiG-21 fighter plane crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra after it took off from Pathankot in Punjab, according to several media reports.

The only pilot present in the of the aircraft has died in the crash, ANI reported.

Superintendent of Police (Kangra) Santosh Patial said that the aircraft lost contact with its system after taking off from Pathankot, adding that police are present on the spot.

Patial also said that the fire at the site of the crash has been doused, but debris is scattered everywhere.

Two IAF helicopters have landed at the crash site with Air Force personnel who are conducting preliminary investigations.

The crash took place in Patta Jattiyan in Kangra district around 1.30 pm, Patial said, according to a report in The Tribune.

This is the fourth Indian Air Force fighter plane which has crashed in the past two months.

On 27 June, an IAF jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI crashed at a village in Nashik. Both the pilots ejected safely. A top official involved with the aircraft production said the Sukhoi was the first of the batch produced at the Aircraft Manufacturing Division at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik this year.

On 8 June, an Indian Air Force Jaguar had a minor accident when technical difficulties developed during its landing. The pilot was on a routine training mission from the Jamnagar air base.

A Jaguar jet crash on 5 June resulted in the death of Sanjay Chauhan, Air Officer Commodorem, Jamnagar Air Force station. According to reports, he was conducting a routine run.

With inputs from PTI.