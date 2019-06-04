MHT CET Result 2019 Date: MAH CET 2019 examination result to be released today after 5 pm on mhtcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2019| The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the result for the state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations today (Tuesday, 4 June) after 5 pm, the board notified on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores for the MHT CET through the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

Earlier this month, State CET cell authorities had released the answer key, the question paper and candidates' responses.

Candidates had the opportunity to raise objection over them till 18 May after paying a prescribed fee of Rs 1,000, plus the necessary service charges as applicable for each objection that they raise.

How to download MHT CET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mhtcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2:On the homepage click on 'MHT CET 2019 Result'

Step 3: On a new page click on the result link for the exam. (The link is likely to be available around 5 pm tomorrow)

Step 4: The MHT CET 2019 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Once the result is declared, candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.

About Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET) 2019:

MHT CET is common entrance test for admission to first year of full time degree courses of technical courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm D), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​