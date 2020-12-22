MHT CET extends deadline to register for MBA/MMS to 25 December, apply at mahacet.org

Students can submit their grievances regarding MAH MBA, MMS admission between 29 and 30 December. The final merit list will be out on 31 December

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has revised the online registration date for admission to MBA/MMS programmes.

As per the new schedule, the registration for MBA/MMS admission 2021 will continue till 25 December. Willing and eligible candidates will have to apply online on the official website: mahacet.org.

The deadline for document verification and confirmation of application for admission by online mode is 5 pm on 26 December, 2020. The provisional merit list will be displayed on 28 December.

Students can submit their grievances regarding MAH MBA, MMS admission between 29 and 30 December. The final merit list will be out on 31 December.

The notification by the State Common Entrance Test Cell stated that the facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will continue till 24 January 2021 up to 5 pm at online e-verification by Scrutiny Center.

As per Hindustan Times, applications registered after 25 December will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

According to Scroll, the Bombay High Court has in a recent order allowed the Maharashtra government to admit students to MBA courses on the basis the marks obtained by them in their GMAT, MAT, ATMA and XAT.

The judicial body stayed a circular issued by the state government earlier in March that stated that scores in the national-level entrance tests would not be valid for admission to MBA programmes in state-owned institutions.