MHA tells states, UTs to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take strict action against offenders

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday asked all states and Union territories to ensure safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening the existing mechanism, and take strict action against offenders.

The fresh advisory came two days after two Kashmiri dry-fruit sellers were attacked in Lucknow by members of a little-known right-wing group. Four people allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested so far.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through an advisory issued today to the states and Union territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions," a ministry spokesperson said.

It also referred to its earlier advisory issued on 16 February asking the states to take all possible steps to ensure security of students and people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir as many of them were attacked in different parts of the country after the 14 February terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"In view of some students and residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing intimidation and harassment, the MHA urged state/Union Territory police authorities to take strict action against the offenders as per law," the spokesperson said quoting the advisory.

Following a directive of the MHA, all states and union territories have already appointed nodal police officers who may be contacted by distressed people belong to Jammu and Kashmir.

Some people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were attacked in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jammu city after the Pulwama attack.

