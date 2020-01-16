You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MHA calls meeting to discuss modalities for Census 2020, NPR with state officials; West Bengal govt to skip event

India Press Trust of India Jan 16, 2020 16:42:44 IST

  • MoS Nityanand Rai will chair a meeting Friday on NPR and Census 2020 which will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary and Census directors of all states

  • The meeting will discuss the modalities for the house listing phase of the census and NPR, to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities for the Census 2020 and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai will chair the meeting which will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary and Census Directors of all states.

The meeting will discuss the modalities for the house listing phase of the census and NPR, to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September, a home ministry official said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her state will not take part in the meeting.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 16:42:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores