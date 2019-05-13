MH CET Law Result 2019: Results for 5 year LLB programme to be announced today; check cetcell.mahacet.org for scores

MH CET Law Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Education will announce the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MH CET) Law 2019 results for the 5 year LLB programme today (Monday, 13 May). The results are expected to released by 5 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the MH CET 2019 examination, which was conducted on 21 April, can check their scores on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

After the results are declared the State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the complete details related to the counseling process for the admissions.

How to download MH CET Law 2019 result from official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Download and Print result

Post the announcement of the results, counselling process for admission will commence. Selected candidates will have to register themselves online for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The entrance for the 3-year LLB programme will be held on 1 June, 2019.

About MH CET Law:

MH CET Law is the entrance test conducted by the Government of Maharashtra for admission into the undergraduate law programmes offered by the universities affiliated with it.

