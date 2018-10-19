MeToo: Publicis India sacks senior employee accused of sexual harassment after investigation

Publicis India has terminated the services of Ishrath Nawaz, one of the people from the advertising industry who was named in the recent slew of #MeToo allegations.

Ishrath joined Publicis India in April 2018 as the executive creative director. On 5 October, he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who was previously his colleague at a Mumbai-based firm.

In a tweet posted on 19 October, Publicis India stated that the investigation it had undertaken in relation to Ishrath Nawaz has been concluded. "Mr Nawaz's conduct has been found to be violative of Publicis India's policy. Consequently, Mr Ishrath Nawaz's services have been terminated."

In a previous Firstpost report, the woman had said that she was harassed by Ishrath from August 2016 to January 2017. He was the creative director and the manager she directly worked under.

This decision has come a day after the Dentsu Aegis Network announced that Kartik Iyer, the CEO of Happy Creative Services, Praveen Das, managing director, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, senior creative director and Dinesh Swamy, national creative director, iProspect India had stepped down from their positions after being accused of sexual harassment.