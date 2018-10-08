MeToo in India: Singer-rapper Babu Haabi denies allegations of rape, says accusation is contradictory

Editor's note: Following Rituparna Chatterjee's report — Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers, Firstpost will publish a series of articles collating personal accounts of those who have made allegations of harassment, along with responses from those who have been accused of such behaviour. This is an ongoing exercise and will be updated to reflect new developments. If you wish to draw our attention to instances of harassment you may have experienced or witnessed, tweet to us @firstpost with the hashtag #MeToo.

***

When journalist Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) took to Twitter on 5 October to post allegations against three journalists who had allegedly harassed her, many other women too began using social media to tell stories of the harassment and abuse they have faced.

Now, singer-rapper Babu Haabi, whose work has been featured in films like Manmarziyaan and Udta Punjab, has been accused of allegedly raping and harassing a woman, whose allegation was posted anonymously on Twitter.

The woman said that the incident had allegedly occurred in 2015, when they first met online and later decided to meet twice, within the span of 10 days. The first time they met, she says he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him, tried to have unprotected sex with her, and raped her.

After they met for the second time, she says that she blocked him online but that he still had her number and would allegedly try to convince her to meet him, despite her making excuses. He would also allegedly send her pornographic pictures and invite her to have sex with him again.

Responding to these allegations, Babu Haabi said to Firstpost, "As a teenager, I never thought one day my name would be used in a conversation involving the word ‘ballsack’. I don’t see any allegation because all I read on Twitter was a pornographic locker-room conversation where it looks like someone willingly went twice to someone for a casual sexual encounter — even after she claims she was forced the first time! Sounds like a contradiction. Sorry but I don’t hear anyone complaining. I strongly condemn violence against any living being. Twitter conversations or screenshots are not complaints. And please stop calling me an All India Bakchod (AIB) collaborator. I collaborated with a brand for a song in which AIB was a broker. I have no connection with AIB."

